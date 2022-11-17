Shahid Naveed joins Freetrade as CTO

I’m excited to welcome Shahid to the Freetrade team. He brings a wealth of technical knowledge and leadership experience to this role. He’s able to dive deep into the details, while also setting out a clear strategy to lead our engineering team. I’ve been impressed with the grit that our technical teams have demonstrated throughout this challenging market environment. We’ve shown as a company that we have what it takes to continue to grow and thrive.

UK and EU brokerage platform Freetrade has announced hiring Shahid Naveed to lead its global engineering team as Chief Technology Officer.

Naveed has nearly two decades of experience in technical leadership roles. Most recently, he served as VP of Engineering at London-listed Auction Technology Group. He has also previously overseen the development of Amazon Video’s ownership systems globally.

‍Shahid Naveed, CTO of Freetrade, commented:

I am thrilled to join Freetrade as CTO, a company that is clearly passionate about its mission to get everyone investing. I look forward to working with our accomplished leadership team and customer obsessed engineering team to build Freetrade into a truly global brokerage platform that delights our retail investor customers.

In the official announcement, Freetrade noted that the new appointment follows other hires, highlighting that the company is strengthening its engineering team.

Freetrade recently reported that it witnessed a jump in revenue to £12.7 million in the financial year 2021. The brokerage also revealed that earlier this year it raised £30 million from existing and new investors in its latest funding round.