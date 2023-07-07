Freetrade’s 2022 revenue exceeds £15.6 million, but losses also increase

Freetrade, a commission-free trading platform headquartered in London, has released its trading results for the financial year 2022.

The company reported in a Companies House filing, that its revenue for the period surpassed £15.6 million, marking a notable increase of 23.8%. However, its losses reached £39.7 million compared to the previous year’s loss of £17.1 million.

Operational expenses

The filing stated that the Group’s financial year’s loss was primarily attributed to a heightened level of costs. Specifically, sales costs escalated from £1.6 million to £2.2 million, while “other operating expenses” surged from £29.27 million to £55.7 million.

Freetade stated: