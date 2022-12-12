Saxo Bank’s Steen Blaafalk announces retirement

Saxo Bank’s Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, has revealed he is retiring from his career in banking and trading, spanning over 42 years.
He posted the announcement on his LinkedIn page:
Steen Blaafalk Source: LinkedIn
I am grateful for all the learnings, opportunities and experiences that I have been given and all the many great people I have worked with and teams I have been part of. It has been a life through decades of huge changes, which has impacted society and the life of many.
Blaafalk was with Saxo for the past nine year, having joined the Danish brokerage as the Chief Financial and Risk Officer in 2014. He is also a member of the board of Saxo Bank Switzerland and Milan-based BG Saxo.
Despite his retirement, Blaafalk noted that he will not step down from his directorship roles at this time.
It will not be a complete goodbye to Saxo Bank, as I will continue in some directorships of our subsidiaries and I will always be an ambassador for this GREAT company.
I will also pursue the possibilities for other non-executive roles as well as advising – but more to come on this.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Blaafalk’s career in the financial service industry began in 1980 at Copenhagen-based Danske Bank. He served the company for over 33 years, climbing up the corporate ladder to CEO, then Senior Exec VP and Head of Group Treasury.
Earlier last week, Saxo Bank dropped its plans for public listing, terminating its merger deal with blank-check company Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited (DCAC) due to “challenging market conditions”.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.