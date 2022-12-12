Saxo Bank’s Steen Blaafalk announces retirement

Saxo Bank’s Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, has revealed he is retiring from his career in banking and trading, spanning over 42 years.

He posted the announcement on his LinkedIn page:

I am grateful for all the learnings, opportunities and experiences that I have been given and all the many great people I have worked with and teams I have been part of. It has been a life through decades of huge changes, which has impacted society and the life of many.

Blaafalk was with Saxo for the past nine year, having joined the Danish brokerage as the Chief Financial and Risk Officer in 2014. He is also a member of the board of Saxo Bank Switzerland and Milan-based BG Saxo.