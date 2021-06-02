Robinhood Markets Board expands with three new appointments

Rubinstein currently serves as Senior Advisor at PDT Partners. He brings rich experience in technology and financial services with having held several prominent positions in those fields. Some of the roles he has held include a Senior Vice President and also General Manager of the iPod Division at Apple, he was Co-CEO at Bridgewater Associates, Senior Vice President, Product Innovation, for the Personal Systems Group at Hewlett-Packard and the Chairman and CEO of Palm. Rubinstein is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He is the lead director on the Board of Amazon and was a director on the Board of Qualcomm between 2013 and 2016.

Jon, Paula and Bob bring tremendous experience across finance, technology, accounting, governance, international markets and public policy. They will each provide invaluable leadership for Robinhood as we continue to build great products for customers and pursue our mission to democratize finance for all.”

Robinhood announced the appointment of three new directors to Markets Board. Jon Rubinstein, Paula Loop and Robert Zoellick have been selected to as independent directors. Zoellick and Rubinstein will be joining immediately and Loop on 17 June 2021.

Rubinstein attended Cornell University where he received bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering. He also holds a master’s in computer science from Colorado State University.

Jon Rubinstein, Robinhood’s new lead director, commented:

Robinhood has transformed investing, opening up access to the markets to a generation of investors. I’m delighted to join Robinhood’s Board of Directors as the company continues to build toward a more equitable financial system.

Loop is currently a Partner at PwC where she led PwC’s Governance Insights Center. She will retire from this role on 16 June 2021. Loop has a vast experience in governance, technical accounting and SEC and financial reporting matters. She has served previously served as the firm’s New York Metro Regional Assurance Leader and before that as the US and Global Talent Leader. Loop is on PwC’s Board of Partners and on the firm’s Governance, Risk and Quality and Executive Compensation Committees.

Loop is a Certified Public Accountant, she serves on the Foundation Board of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). She attended University of California at Berkeley where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Paula Loop added:

The change Robinhood has brought to the financial industry is inspiring. I look forward to helping the company as it continues on what has already been a remarkable journey in welcoming millions of first-time investors into the market.

Zoellick serves as Senior Fellow of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University and as Senior Counselor at the Brunswick Group. He has held various positions in the public sector such as President of the World Bank, US Trade Representative, Deputy Secretary of State, Counselor to the Secretary of the Treasury and Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House. Zoellick also chaired the board at AllianceBernstein and held senior roles at Goldman Sachs, Fannie Mae and the US Naval Academy.

Zoellick is on the boards of Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and Twitter, Inc. He also serves as chair at the International Advisory Council of Standard Chartered Bank and is on the Strategic Council of Swiss Re. Zoellick is a member of the boards of the Carnegie Endowment, the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Zoellick holds a BA from Swarthmore College, a JD from Harvard Law School, and an MPP from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. He recently published “America in the World: A History of US Diplomacy and Foreign Policy.”

Robert Zoellick said:

Expanding access to the financial system has been a goal of policymakers for decades. Robinhood is leading the way in breaking down barriers that have prevented so many people from becoming investors.

Christine Brown recently took the lead of Robinhood’s crypto division as Chief Operating Officer. At her new position, she’ll oversee all of crypto operations and compliance. Brown will also keep her current position of Robinhood Markets’ VP of Product Operations.

Earlier in March, Robinhood filed for initial public offering (IPO). The online brokerage submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for IPO.