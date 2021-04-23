Robinhood names Christine Brown as its first Chief Operating Officer for crypto

The Crypto division is part of Robinhood’s efforts to expand access to financial services to clients. The official announcement said that as COO, Brown will help accelerate this goal, expand their offering and improve the service.

For the past few years, I’ve been focused on building traditional financial infrastructure, but I’ve always been fascinated with cryptocurrency and its potential to create a more open financial system. As we continue to pursue our mission of democratizing finance for all, I couldn’t be more excited to lead our crypto operations, help our teams build amazing products, and deliver a great experience for our customers.

Robinhood today announced that Christine Brown will lead its crypto division as Chief Operating Officer. At her new position, she’ll oversee all of crypto operations and compliance. Brown will also keep her current position of Robinhood Markets’ VP of Product Operations.

Robinhood’s crypto team has more than tripled this year with new hires across engineering, security, and compliance. The online platform is also making steps towards building deposit and withdrawal features for Robinhood’s crypto product.

Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood said:

Robinhood Crypto customers are reshaping the investing landscape and Christine is going to do great things leading this team at a time of tremendous growth across the industry. Much happy that she’s taking on this key role!

Christine Brown has a wealth of experience with more than a decade spent in product management and operations. She joined Robinhood in 2017 and she led several efforts with significant impact for Robinhood’s growth. Most recently, she led the company’s Product Operations department, and scaled its operational programs. Brown also previously oversaw the product strategy for Clearing by Robinhood Securities.

Earlier in March, the company appointed former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as Chief Product Officer.

It recently came to light that Robinhood Financial failed to report fractional share OTC trades conducted on behalf of their customers. Its failure to report certain OTC trades to public data feeds last year is set to land the brokerage company in more controversy.