Revolut appoints Francesca Carlesi as its new UK CEO

Revolut, the London-based fintech with a global customer base of more than 35 million people, appointed Francesca Carlesi as its new UK CEO. The former founder and CEO of Molo, the UK’s first fully digital mortgage lender, steps into her new role in December 2023.

Carlesi brings 15 years of experience to the table, having previously held senior positions at Deutsche Bank, Barclays, McKinsey & Co., and Bridgepoint Capital. Revolut indicated to CBNC Tech that the appointment has nothing to do with its application for a UK banking licence.

This licence will enable Revolut to offer lending products, such as mortgages, personal loans, and credit cards. Upon the announcement of her appointment, Carlesi commented:

Revolut is the future of digital banking. With nearly eight million customers in the UK and a diversified product offering, the company is at the forefront of change in financial services. There are so many growth opportunities and I couldn’t be more excited to be leading the way for the UK.

The chairperson of Revolut UK, Richard Holmes, expressed delight on behalf of the company in welcoming Carlesi to the leadership team. He said: