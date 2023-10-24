Revolut adds European stocks to platform

On Tuesday, the online bank Revolut announced it had added over 70 European-listed companies to its Ireland investment offering. The company, which dubbed itself a global “neobank and financial technology company”, stated that minimum investments start at €1.

Rolandas Juteika, Head of Wealth and Trading (EEA), noted that the FinTech company works continuously to make investing and trading accessible to all members of society. Juteika stated:

We want to bring our customers easy access to companies that are closer to them. From Adidas to Zalando, our customers can now invest in well-known European names, and we will soon expand this list further.

Through Revolut’s new trading access in Ireland, platform users can trade shares that are commission-free within an allowed subscription plan – one (standard plan), three (plus plan), five (premium plan), 10 (metal and ultra plans) commission-free trades per month.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Juteika added:

A comprehensive range of other investment products is coming soon – including robo-advisor services, mutual funds, bonds, and a more sophisticated trading platform for experienced traders.

In September of this year, Revolut was given a three-month extension to publish its annual accounts for 2022. This marks the second year in a row that the FinTech company has been late filing its annual accounts, which saw Revolut hit with a string of fines and operating sanctions from regulators due to its failure to adhere to regulatory compliance functions.