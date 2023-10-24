On Tuesday, the online bank Revolut announced it had added over 70 European-listed companies to its Ireland investment offering. The company, which dubbed itself a global “neobank and financial technology company”, stated that minimum investments start at €1.
Revolut adds European stocks to platform
Rolandas Juteika, Head of Wealth and Trading (EEA), noted that the FinTech company works continuously to make investing and trading accessible to all members of society. Juteika stated:
We want to bring our customers easy access to companies that are closer to them. From Adidas to Zalando, our customers can now invest in well-known European names, and we will soon expand this list further.
Through Revolut’s new trading access in Ireland, platform users can trade shares that are commission-free within an allowed subscription plan – one (standard plan), three (plus plan), five (premium plan), 10 (metal and ultra plans) commission-free trades per month.
Juteika added:
A comprehensive range of other investment products is coming soon – including robo-advisor services, mutual funds, bonds, and a more sophisticated trading platform for experienced traders.
In September of this year, Revolut was given a three-month extension to publish its annual accounts for 2022. This marks the second year in a row that the FinTech company has been late filing its annual accounts, which saw Revolut hit with a string of fines and operating sanctions from regulators due to its failure to adhere to regulatory compliance functions.