Revolut Valued at $45bn as Stock Market Listing Awaited

Revolut’s valuation has risen from $33bn in 2021 to a current figure of $45bn. The number was announced as the company confirmed a secondary share sale. Employees, including chief executive Nikolay Storonsky, are expected to earn up to $500m from this fresh wave of investment.

This rating puts Revolut in first place among Europe’s leading private technology firms. It also means it has overtaken the biggest banks in the UK, including NatWest (NWG) and Barclays (BARC) in terms of overall valuation. The global bank is based in London and was launched by Storonsky in 2014; starting life as a pre-paid currency exchange card, it now employs over 10,000 staff and has 45m customers.

Storonsky said:

We’re delighted to provide the opportunity to our employees to realise the benefits of the company’s collective success. It’s their hard work, innovation, and dedication that has driven us to become the most valuable private technology company in Europe. We’re also excited to partner with several new investors who share our vision as we continue our journey to redefine the banking landscape as we’ve known it.

Institutional investors such as Coatue Management, Tiger Global Management and D1 Capital Partners are among the new investors. The announcement follows other recent good news, with Revolut confirming record annual profits and finally getting a UK banking licence after a three-year wait.

This latest increase in the company’s value should lead to a stock market listing soon. No date has yet been confirmed, but UK politicians are hopeful that Revolut will list on the London Stock Exchange, although there are fears it might choose to list elsewhere.