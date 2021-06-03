Exclusive Capital announces technology partnerships with FXCubic and Liquidity Connect

CySEC regulated Exclusive Capital has teamed up with technology partners, FXCubic and Liquidity Connect to enhance its new MT5 trading platform.

Based in London and Cyprus, FXCubic is a fast-growing low latency and technology provider. Its bridge and aggregation solutions will connect Exclusive Capital’s platforms into a single aggregator. FXCubic’s technology will allow Exclusive Capital to manage their liquidity, execution and risk efficiently.

George Hadjinicodemou, Chief Product Officer from Exclusive Capital commented: