Exclusive Capital announces technology partnerships with FXCubic and Liquidity Connect

CySEC regulated Exclusive Capital has teamed up with technology partners, FXCubic and Liquidity Connect to enhance its new MT5 trading platform.
Based in London and Cyprus, FXCubic is a fast-growing low latency and technology provider. Its bridge and aggregation solutions will connect Exclusive Capital’s platforms into a single aggregator. FXCubic’s technology will allow Exclusive Capital to manage their liquidity, execution and risk efficiently.
George Hadjinicodemou, Chief Product Officer from Exclusive Capital commented:
Following a review of technology providers, we selected FXCubic because of its bridge functionality and the professionalism of the team.
In particular, we were impressed by the added value features such as thematic symbol creation and copy trading. Its risk monitoring tools such as client risk profiling and automations on the Book will play a critical role in our overall risk management.
Victor Hendrix, CEO at Liquidity Connect said:
It is always a pleasure to work with the team at FXCubic. The combination of their bridge and aggregation technology with Liquidity Connect’s infrastructure provides clients with a market-leading robust, secure and ultra-low latency trading environment. Without question, referrals are the greatest compliment we can receive. We are thrilled that our proven track record earned FXCubic’s referral and Exclusive Capital’s confidence as their infrastructure partner.
Based in Huston, Texas, Liquidity Connect provides ultra-low latency connectivity and infrastructure hosting services to MT4 / MT5 brokers and liquidity aggregation, bridge and risk management technology providers. Its offering includes dedicated servers, virtual private servers (VPS), colocation, smart hands, fibre cross connects, SAN storage, dedicated site-to-site fibre bandwidth, mainland China peering and network security. Liquidity Connect will contribute with hosting and connectivity. Its servers in Equinix’s LD4 and NY4 data centres provide ultra-low latency fibre cross connects to Liquidity Providers.
Hadjinicodemou added:
Through FXCubic’s recommendation, we approached Liquidity Connect because of its 100% uptime guarantee and speed of execution. Liquidity Connect designed a strong and competitive hosting and connectivity solution, with servers in premier Equinix data centres. We have selected two best-in-class technology partners with a compelling offering and an in-depth understanding of our requirements. We value strong partnerships and will explore possibilities to connect to other platforms and use more features as we grow.
Exclusive Capital’s multi-asset institutional services reach clients from around the globe.
Wassim Khateeb, Head of Business Development at FXCubic stated:
Exclusive Capital is a premium multi-asset Prime Brokerage with great pricing, deep pools of liquidity and thousands of instruments. They are a key client win for us, and we are excited to be partnering with them to assist them to achieve greater operational efficiency and through enhanced functionality, enable them to achieve their ambitious growth objectives.