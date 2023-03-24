PayPoint announces appointment of Guy Parsons to the board of directors

I am delighted to welcome Guy to the Board. Guy has served as the Chairman of Appreciate Group plc and will bring a wealth of board level sales and marketing expertise from his extensive experience in the hospitality sector.
Parsons has held various director positions throughout his career which started at Accor UK. He has worked at companies such as Whitbread Plc, TGI Fridays, Travelodge, and easyHotel plc. Parsons has also served as a Non-Executive Director and the remuneration committee chair at Yorkshire Building Society from 2013 to 2022.
