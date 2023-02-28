PayPoint finalizes acquisition of Appreciate Group

PayPoint, a retail payments company, revealed on Tuesday completing the acquisition of Appreciate Group, a platform for gifting and engagement, for £83 million.

According to the official announcement, PayPoint purchased all of the issued share capital of Appreciate Group. The deal was agreed upon by the boards of both companies in November.

This acquisition is expected to provide PayPoint with significant opportunities for growth in the consumer and corporate gifting markets within the United Kingdom, thanks to Appreciate Group’s offerings and brand partners. The deal is considered a strategic move for PayPoint.