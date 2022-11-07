PayPoint acquires Appreciate Group in a £83 million deal

Steffy Bogdanova
November 7, 2022 3:21 pm

London-based retail payments provider PayPoint revealed on Monday that it has agreed to acquire  Appreciate Group, a gifting and engagement company, in an £83 million deal.

PayPoint’ board of directors approved the acquisition of the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of Appreciate Group. According to the terms of the deal, each Appreciate Group share is valued at at 44 pence.

Under the conditions of the acquisition, Appreciate Group shareholders will receive 33 pence and 0.0190 New PayPoint shares for each Appreciate Group share. Moreover, the Group’s shareholders will receive and retain a dividend of up to 0.8 pence per share.

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of PayPoint, said:

The PayPoint Board believe the proposed acquisition of Appreciate Group provides a compelling opportunity to acquire a highly complementary business with well-established offerings in prepayment savings and the corporate and consumer gift card and voucher sector.

Wiles further said that Appreciate Group brings a “significant headroom for growth” in the consumer and corporate gifting markets in the UK, which is valued at over £8 billion.

Acquisition

He believes that the acquisition will strengthen PayPoint’s digital payments offering.

Wiles added:

More specifically, the proposed acquisition would jointly target growth in three broad areas: prepayment saving through Park Christmas Savings to support customers with budgeting tools for Christmas and other events; an enlarged full-service offering for gifting, employee rewards and benefits to Appreciate Group’s corporate clients; and an extended consumer gifting network for the Love2shop brand.

Guy Parsons, Executive Chairman of Appreciate Group, commented:

PayPoint’s offer represents an attractive premium for Appreciate Group Shareholders providing an opportunity to exit the majority of their shareholdings for cash, whilst participating in the potential upside of the combined Appreciate Group and PayPoint businesses over the long-term.

