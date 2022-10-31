OANDA hires PrimeXM’s Galin Georgiev as Head of Product Operations

To his new position at OANDA, Georgiev brings two decades of industry experience. He has worked at other forex brands, as well as financial services company.
Prior to PrimeXM, he served for 12 years at Saxo Bank. He joined the bank in its Denmark office at the Institutional Center in 2007 and later moved to Cyprus as the Head of Trading for the bank’s ForexTrading.com division. Georgiev was later appointed as Senior Manager and held the role for seven years.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Georgiev started his career at Varchev Finance as Head of Trading in 2002.
