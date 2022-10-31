OANDA hires PrimeXM’s Galin Georgiev as Head of Product Operations

Steffy Bogdanova
October 31, 2022 12:38 pm

Galin Georgiev has left PrimeXM to join forex and CFDs broker OANDA as the Head of Product Operations.

Galin Georgiev, OANDA

Source: LinkedIn

After 3 busy & fun years in Cyprus 🇨🇾 at PrimeXM – Financial Technology , I moved back to London 🇬🇧 and joined OANDA team!

Georgiev served as Chief Operational Officer at financial technology provider PrimeXM for three years, after joining its Cyprus office in October 2019.

Georgiev’s appointment at OANDA follows the broker unveiling its a new brand identity.

OANDA also recently expanded its crypto trading service in US through a partnership with regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, Paxos Trust Company.

To his new position at OANDA, Georgiev brings two decades of industry experience. He has worked at other forex brands, as well as financial services company.

Prior to PrimeXM, he served for 12 years at Saxo Bank. He joined the bank in its Denmark office at the Institutional Center in 2007 and later moved to Cyprus as the Head of Trading for the bank’s ForexTrading.com division. Georgiev was later appointed as Senior Manager and held the role for seven years.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Georgiev started his career at Varchev Finance as Head of Trading in 2002.

