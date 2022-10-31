OANDA hires PrimeXM’s Galin Georgiev as Head of Product Operations

Galin Georgiev has left PrimeXM to join forex and CFDs broker OANDA as the Head of Product Operations.

He said in a statemen on his LinkedIn profie:

After 3 busy & fun years in Cyprus 🇨🇾 at PrimeXM – Financial Technology , I moved back to London 🇬🇧 and joined OANDA team!

Georgiev served as Chief Operational Officer at financial technology provider PrimeXM for three years, after joining its Cyprus office in October 2019.