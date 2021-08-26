OANDA adds Karl Roessner to its Board of Directors

Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA has announced the appointment of Karl Roessner to its Board of Directors.

Roessner joins as a Non-Executive Director, bringing industry-specific expertise to the firm’s advisory team from his base in New York.

Currently, Roessner serves as CEO of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. He was previously the CEO of of E*TRADE Financial Corporation and President of E*TRADE Bank, where he played a key role in the development and execution of plans that brought in a significant increase in revenue, billions of dollars in market capital improvement, improved banking offerings and consistent account growth.