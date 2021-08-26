OANDA adds Karl Roessner to its Board of Directors

Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA has announced the appointment of Karl Roessner to its Board of Directors.
Roessner joins as a Non-Executive Director, bringing industry-specific expertise to the firm’s advisory team from his base in New York.
Currently, Roessner serves as CEO of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. He was previously the CEO of of E*TRADE Financial Corporation and President of E*TRADE Bank, where he played a key role in the development and execution of plans that brought in a significant increase in revenue, billions of dollars in market capital improvement, improved banking offerings and consistent account growth.
He was also a member of the Board of Directors of both institutions. Before he joined E*TRADE in 2009, Roessner was with Clifford Chance for 17 years, working as a lawyer for the firm both before and after the Rogers & Wells merger.
Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, Gavin Bambury, said:
We are delighted to welcome Karl to our Board of Directors. A seasoned professional in the retail trading industry, he brings with him extensive strategic and operational expertise that will add considerable strength to our advisory team at a critical time in the firm’s history. We believe he will be a tremendous asset to OANDA as we continue on our journey to becoming one of the largest multi-asset brokers in the world.
Roessner commented:
I’ve long admired OANDA for its world-class brand, dedication to innovation and commitment to clients. As such, I’m very much looking forward to working with the board to help identify new opportunities that will further drive the growth of the business.
Earlier in August, John Farda joined OANDA in the role of Managing Director of North America and spearhead the firm’s growth strategy in the US and Canada.