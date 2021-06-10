Morgan Stanley appoints several E*Trade executives to senior roles

US investment bank Morgan Stanley has appointed several E*Trade executives to the top ranks of the firm, Reuters reported.

Among the new appointments are former Chief Financial Officer of E*Trade, Chad Turner, who will lead the digital direct business team in wealth management and Mike Curcio, E*Trade’s head of self-directed brokerage, who will serve as the head of strategic transformation. Andrea Zaretsky, previously E*Trade’s Chief Marketing Officer, will have the same role in Morgan Stanley’s wealth management. They will report to the co-president of the bank, Andy Saperstein.

Saperstein sent the memo announcing these changes, noting that the move aims to make a unified leadership team.