Morgan Stanley appoints several E*Trade executives to senior roles

Executives June 10, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


US investment bank Morgan Stanley has appointed several E*Trade executives to the top ranks of the firm, Reuters reported.

Among the new appointments are former Chief Financial Officer of E*Trade, Chad Turner, who will lead the digital direct business team in wealth management and Mike Curcio, E*Trade’s head of self-directed brokerage, who will serve as the head of strategic transformation. Andrea Zaretsky, previously E*Trade’s Chief Marketing Officer, will have the same role in Morgan Stanley’s wealth management. They will report to the co-president of the bank, Andy Saperstein.

Saperstein sent the memo announcing these changes, noting that the move aims to make a unified leadership team.

Ed Keller steps down as Head of Prime Brokerage at Morgan Stanley
It was also announced that Mike Murphy, head of brokerage services at E*Trade, will lead digital direct client service and Chris Larkin, E*trade’s head of trading, will oversee trading across the division. Additionally, Shane Mulron, who previously led institutional product and risk management for E*Trade, will lead business control and support.

Last year, Morgan Stanley acquired E*Trade for $13 billion.

Morgan Stanley revealed recently that its Head of Prime Brokerage, Ed Keller, is set to leave his role due to health reasons. Keller is due to be replaced by Kim Shaw and Penny Novick, who will assume the roles of global co-head of the division.

