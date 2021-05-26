Ed Keller steps down as Head of Prime Brokerage at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has revealed in a letter addressed to staff that its Head of Prime Brokerage, Ed Keller, is set to leave his role due to health reasons. Keller is due to be replaced by Kim Shaw and Penny Novick, who will assume the roles of global co-head of the division. Exact details of Keller’s health issues were not revealed in the press release, but plans are in place for Keller to take on a new senior advisor role within the company upon his recovery.

Keller is a known veteran of the firm, having joined Morgan Stanley back in 1994, and then moving on to take the business lead for the global prime brokerage in 2009. The move follows the division having triggered a hit of around $911m to Morgan Stanley’s profits due to trades with Archegos Capital Management, a family office that has now collapsed. The bank, however, has stated that this is not connected to the latest news regarding Ed Keller.