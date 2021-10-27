Lisa Shemie joins OANDA as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Lisa Shemie has been a financial services lawyer for over two decades. She joins OANDA from Cboe Global Markets, where she served as Chief Legal Officer of each of Cboe’s foreign exchange trading venues, Cboe FX Markets and Cboe SEF. Prior to Caboe, Shemie spent 15 years working with financial companies such as JP Morgan Chase.

OANDA has announced the appointment of Lisa Shemie as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In her new role, she will oversee the firm’s legal function worldwide, Shemie will also be a member of the executive committee from her base in New York.

Shemie commented:

Over the years, OANDA has earned a reputation for integrity in the FX community, emerging as an industry leader, widely recognised for its dedication to the success of its clients. I’m looking forward to partnering with the business to help capture new opportunities and fuel company expansion in the future.

Additionally, Shemie has also worked in the Financial Markets Lawyers Group, which is made up of senior lawyers of FX market participants who meet under the guidance of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She was also Co-Chair of the Market Structure Subcommittee of the CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee, and Chair of the Foreign Exchange Professionals Association, an industry group representing the collective interests of professional FX market participants. Shemie was part of several working groups under the Global Foreign Exchange Committee, which is responsible for the ongoing development of the FX Global Code.

Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, said:

Given her reputation as a respected member of several FX industry committees and impressive credentials in the foreign exchange and broader financial services sector, we believe Lisa will be a considerable asset to the firm. She brings with her proven commercial, managerial, regulatory, operational and strategic expertise, which will enable her to help drive corporate growth while serving as a trusted advisor to the company in the years to come. We look forward to welcoming her to OANDA.

