Jill Bright appointed to Interactive Brokers Board of Directors

Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers has announced the appointment of Jill Bright as an independent director of the firm effective immediately.

Bright has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Administration for Sotheby’s. He has also held the role of Chief Administrative Officer for LionTree LLC and Condé Nast.

Bright spent more than five years in Human Resources at American Express in senior leadership positions. Currently, he is currently a Board Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee for WOW Internet & Cable, and also serves on the boards of two private companies, NYC-based Simulmedia and Grand Rapids-based Service Express.