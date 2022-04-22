Jill Bright appointed to Interactive Brokers Board of Directors

Steffy Bogdanova
April 22, 2022 1:10 pm

Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers has announced the appointment of Jill Bright as an independent director of the firm effective immediately.

Bright has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Administration for Sotheby’s. He has also held the role of Chief Administrative Officer for LionTree LLC and Condé Nast.

Bright spent more than five years in Human Resources at American Express in senior leadership positions. Currently, he is currently a Board Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee for WOW Internet & Cable, and also serves on the boards of two private companies, NYC-based Simulmedia and Grand Rapids-based Service Express.

Interactive Brokers hires Jill Bright

Thomas Peterffy, Interactive Brokers Founder and Chairman, said:

Thomas Peterffy, Interactive Brokers

Thomas Peterffy

We are pleased to welcome Jill to the Board of Directors and will certainly benefit from her accomplished career focused on human capital management and organizational effectiveness. Ms. Bright’s appointment adds valuable expertise to the Board and reinforces our commitment to expand diversity across the company.

Earlier this week, Interactive Brokers published its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The US trading platform saw a significant decline in revenue and income in the first three months of the year with nearly a 28% drop in net revenue.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: