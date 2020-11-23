Grigoriy Kozin joins BCS Global Markets Prime Services as head of business development

BCS Global Markets, the investment services division of Russian independent broker, today announced the appointment of Grigoriy Kozin as the new Head of Business Development for its Prime Services division. At his new position, Kozin will be based in BCS’s London office, reporting to UK CEO, Tim Bevan.

As Head of Business Development for BCS Prime Services, Kozin will be spearheading the development of the Prime Brokerage and Securities Financing business lines. Kozin will also strengthen the firm’s multiple revenue streams and driving innovation within BCS’s existing international product suite, as well as developing and showcasing new products and services.