Grigoriy Kozin joins BCS Global Markets Prime Services as head of business development

BCS Global Markets, the investment services division of Russian independent broker, today announced the appointment of Grigoriy Kozin as the new Head of Business Development for its Prime Services division. At his new position, Kozin will be based in BCS’s London office, reporting to UK CEO, Tim Bevan.
As Head of Business Development for BCS Prime Services, Kozin will be spearheading the development of the Prime Brokerage and Securities Financing business lines. Kozin will also strengthen the firm’s multiple revenue streams and driving innovation within BCS’s existing international product suite, as well as developing and showcasing new products and services.
Prior to joining BCS, Kozin spent over a decate at Sova Capital (ex. Otkritie Capital) in the firm’s business development and marketing department. Most recently, he served as as Director and Head of Prime Services and was responsible for Prime Brokerage, electronic execution, custody and clearing across Sova Capital’s multiple asset class offerings.
From inception, BCS’s Prime Services business has gone from strength to strength. The team has decades of experience from across the global financial services industry and this blend of experience and expertise has been instrumental in helping to expand our international client base, which numbers many of the world’s leading institutional investors.
At BCS, we pride ourselves on bringing in the best talent available in our market, and I have no doubt that Grigoriy’s extensive product development coupled with his impressive industry and market knowledge will make him an invaluable addition to the team, and will help to further grow our Prime business.