BCS Global Markets hires Evelina Evtimova as head of Legal and Compliance

BCS Global Markets, the investment services division of Russian independent broker, has appointed Evelina Evtimova to lead Legal and Compliance functions, providing support across business lines and geographies, including Russia, the UK, the US, and Cyprus.

Evtimova will be responsible for streamlining controls, aligning policies and procedures across BCS Financial Group. She will also bring in new technology and leading legal and compliance projects and initiatives.

At her new position at BCS GM Evtimova brings a wealth of experience with more than 25 years in legal and compliance departments of major Russian and global financial institutions. Before joining the company, she worked as Country Head of Compliance at Sova Capital in Moscow for two and a half years.

Between 2011 and 2017, Evtimova served as Head of Legal at Barclays Capital. In the period 1998-2011, she worked at the Moscow branch of Credit Suisse, where she was promoted from a specialist to Head of Legal and Compliance. In the beginning of her career, Evtimova worked as a lawyer at major Russian investment firm Aton.

Evtimova has been a member of NAUFOR’s Legal Committee for more than 10 years and is currently a member of the Legal Committee of the Moscow Exchange. She holds a master’s degree in law from Moscow State University.

Alexey Gonus and Maxim Safonov, co-CEOs at BCS Global Markets commented:

Alexey Gonus

Evelina Evtimova’s key mission will be streamlining controls, aligning policies and procedures across the Group, as well as introducing new technology and leading innovative projects in legal and compliance. BCS Global Markets will rely on her vast experience to improve the efficiency and agility of legal and compliance procedures, an essential move amid a complicated and fluid regulatory environment in global financial markets.

