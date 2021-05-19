BCS Global Markets hires Evelina Evtimova as head of Legal and Compliance

BCS Global Markets, the investment services division of Russian independent broker, has appointed Evelina Evtimova to lead Legal and Compliance functions, providing support across business lines and geographies, including Russia, the UK, the US, and Cyprus.

Evtimova will be responsible for streamlining controls, aligning policies and procedures across BCS Financial Group. She will also bring in new technology and leading legal and compliance projects and initiatives.

At her new position at BCS GM Evtimova brings a wealth of experience with more than 25 years in legal and compliance departments of major Russian and global financial institutions. Before joining the company, she worked as Country Head of Compliance at Sova Capital in Moscow for two and a half years.