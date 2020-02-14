BCS Global Markets, BCS Broker and Argus research announce partnership agreement

Financial service group, BCS Global Markets, BCS Broker and US independent research analysis of US equities company, Argus Research announced earlier this week their partnership agreement.

Clients of BCS Global Markets and BCS Broker will be able to regularly take advantage of the analytical data Argus Research provides for daily markets and company reports, macroeconomic and industrial surveys

More than 100 US financial experts follow Argus’s updates on corporate events and market situation. The company’s connections with major investors and issuer representatives have contributed to Argus’s position as investment idea developer. Argus also provides analysis of about 500 S&P 500 companies.

The collaboration with Argus Research is a step in expanding the analytical coverage of BCS Global Markets and BCS Broker. It contributes to the US expansion of the company that started in 2015, when the investment bank acquired a broker-dealer company with an office in New York.

The new service is available for institutional clients and HNW customers of the Personal Investment Bank of BCS Global Markets, as well as clients of BCS Broker receiving brokerage consulting services.

Oleg Chikhladze, Head of Brokerage, BCS Broker, commented:

Relying on its 25 years of finance experience, BCS always endeavors to help clients achieve their investment goals, offering the best-in-class expertise and solutions. Partnering with Argus Research, a leading investment and analytical company, will enable us to provide our clients with effective and timely investment ideas that will deliver maximum financial results.

John Eade, President, Argus Research, stated:

We are glad to collaborate with BCS, Russia’s leading broker-dealer. We are looking forward to the opportunity to share our international investment research, opinions, forecasts and ratings with their clients.

Kirill Chuyko, Head of Research, BCS Global Markets, said:

A professional analytical product from Argus is unique for the Russian market and gives clients direct access to internationally recognized US market analytics. I am confident that this

