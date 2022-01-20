GK Trade New York names Selim Sari CEO

Global financial services conglomerate Global Kapital Group (GKG) has announced the appointment of Selim Sari as Chief Executive Officer of its FINRA-licensed US based brokerage firm GK Trade New York LLC.

Sari is a former equity trader with more than 15 years of significant Wall Street experience. Before he joined GK Trade New York, he was an International Equity Trader at Rosenblatt Securities, as well as Auerbach Grayson & Co.

Sari has also been a VP Asian Equity Sales Trader at Maybank Kim Eng Securities USA.

With senior trading positions in various global brokerage firms in the US, Sari has played key roles in establishing relationships with US institutional clients and hedge funds and executing their orders in global markets.