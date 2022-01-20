GK Trade New York names Selim Sari CEO

Global financial services conglomerate Global Kapital Group (GKG) has announced the appointment of Selim Sari as Chief Executive Officer of its FINRA-licensed US based brokerage firm GK Trade New York LLC.
Sari is a former equity trader with more than 15 years of significant Wall Street experience. Before he joined GK Trade New York, he was an International Equity Trader at Rosenblatt Securities, as well as Auerbach Grayson & Co.
Sari has also been a VP Asian Equity Sales Trader at Maybank Kim Eng Securities USA.
With senior trading positions in various global brokerage firms in the US, Sari has played key roles in establishing relationships with US institutional clients and hedge funds and executing their orders in global markets.
Sari will focus on GKG’s expansion in the US and on developing partnerships with brokers to enable GKG’s international clients to access the US market.
Selim’s appointment marks a further important milestone in the development of our US business. He will spearhead GK Trade New York’s expansion in the country and will also work with us to provide greater access to the US market for our non-US clients. We would like to deliver a more globally integrated set of solutions to our clients and going forward our US operations will play a key part in this strategy.
Selim Sari, GK Trade New York CEO, added:
Selim Sari
I am excited to have joined GK Trade New York at this important moment in the evolution of the business. The United States is clearly a crucial market for GKG’s international clients.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.