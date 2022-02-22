GKPro names David Papier new Head of Institutional Sales

Global financial services conglomerate Global Kapital Group today announced the appointment of David Papier as Head of Institutional Sales for UK based broker GKPro.
The company noted that the new appointment will be followed by other top-level hires as GKPro is expanding in the B2B space as GKG seeks to expand its brokerage services globally.
The FCA regulated broker provides forex, commodities, indices and other brokerage services to asset managers, hedge fund managers and other institutional investors. GKPro recently enhanced its its authorised capital by €4 million.
Papier’s background
Papier brings 12 years of broking industry experience to his new role. He started his career at trading platform CMC Markets. He has held senior client management positions at ETX Capital, the derivatives provider.
Adam Dougall, GKPro Chief Executive Officer, said:
GKPro is very pleased to welcome David. Not only will he be a great addition to the team with his extensive industry experience, but his appointment also represents further investment in the wider Group’s institutional trading division as we look to diversify our brokerage offerings globally. With the backing of the Group, and access to world leading technology and robust, stable systems, we believe GKPro will become the broker of choice for many financial institutions.
David Papier, GKPro Head of Institutional Sales, added:
David Papier Source: LinkedIn
Institutional traders expect bespoke services designed to meet their needs. GKPro understands that there is no one size fits all approach, and with the wider Group’s backing, strength, and global network, GKPro will be able to offer our clients unparalleled levels of service. I am looking forward to driving forward the transformation of our sales and client management infrastructure, delivering market leading products and bringing integrity and quality of service to the business.
Earlier in January, GKG appointed Selim Sari as Chief Executive Officer of its FINRA-licensed US-based brokerage firm GK Trade New York LLC.
