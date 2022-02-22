GKPro names David Papier new Head of Institutional Sales

Global financial services conglomerate Global Kapital Group today announced the appointment of David Papier as Head of Institutional Sales for UK based broker GKPro.

The company noted that the new appointment will be followed by other top-level hires as GKPro is expanding in the B2B space as GKG seeks to expand its brokerage services globally.

The FCA regulated broker provides forex, commodities, indices and other brokerage services to asset managers, hedge fund managers and other institutional investors. GKPro recently enhanced its its authorised capital by €4 million.