Gallant Exchange appoints former MGH executive Bob Cavnar as Chief Strategy Officer

The new appointment comes for the Gallant’s market entry and inaugural trading competition launching in August. The company’s trading competitions include utility Athlete Memorabilia Coins (AMCs) for users to trade, compete and win high-valued collectibles of their favorite athlete, which will increase in frequency and value as the exchange grows.

I am very pleased to join a dynamic, innovative company that combines the technology of digital assets with the excitement of global sports. We are bringing corporate best practices to the company as we build a singularly unique platform in the digital asset ecosystem.

Gallant Exchange announced that Bob Cavnar has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Former President of Mercantile Global Holdings, Inc. (MGH), the parent company of the San Juan Mercantile Exchange, Cavnar has a vast experience in senior positions. He brings to his new position more than 30 years of C-suite experience in strategy, startups, financial structures, capital markets, governance and corporate transactions.

The Gallant Exchange’s platform is designed to support the trading of Athlete Coins (ACs), as well as the popular cryptocurrencies. Athlete Coins can be minted on the ERC20 protocol and traded on Gallant platform. Users can enter into trading competitions and contests for collectibles and memorabilia of the respective athlete as a coin holder. Gallant plans to add more valuable ‘experience’ prizes and provide fans with direct interaction with their favorite athlete.

Rick Beaman, President, Gallant Exchange said:

I am very excited to welcome Bob onboard to the Gallant Exchange as the Chief Strategic Officer. Bob brings with him 30 years of executive experience and a deep passion for business startups, turn arounds, and most recently as the President of Mercantile Global Holdings.

The exchange also plans to provide endorsed or “Athlete Backed” Coins from direct collaborations with athletes to provide fans direct ownership in athlete’s contracts, business ventures or endorsements. Gallant’s Initial Player Offering (IPO) provides direct investment opportunities by tokenizing an athlete’s contract or future endeavors.

Gallant has also partnered with the Financial Commission’s Blockchain Association (an international, non-governmental self-regulatory organization) to provide end-to-end client services and support across Athlete Coin and crypto transactions. Currently, Gallant accepts crypto payments such as Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and USDC.