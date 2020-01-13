Former Tradeweb’s Mike Thorpe joins Mosaic Smart Data as new Head of Sales

Mosaic Smart Data, the real-time capital markets data analytics company, has announced today that it has appointed Mike Thorpe as its new Head of Sales.

Mosaic Smart Data has also recently updated its MSX platform to provide analytics for trading venues and buy-side firms as well as expanding the number of asset classes on the platform.

Thorpe will be responsible for growing the company’s client base among the world’s largest institutions and support existing clients in on-boarding additional features and asset classes of the MSX platform.

Prior to Mosaic, Thorpe was Head of European sales at Tradeweb for more than 14 years. His career also includes Head of UK Sales at MarketAxess, as well as 13 years in foreign exchange and fixed income sales at Citi and Merrill Lynch in London and Sydney.

Mike Thorpe commented on the news:

Having worked with some of the world’s top financial services institutions, over the last few years conversations have increasingly turned to the need for data analytics. It is now top of the agenda for firms across the markets, on the buy-side and sell-side. It is very exciting to be joining a company at the forefront of delivering this technology. The revolutionary work that Matthew Hodgson and the highly skilled team at Mosaic Smart Data have been doing has garnered much attention from across the industry and I am very pleased to now be joining the team at a new stage of the company’s growth. This promises to be a very exciting year for the company, and I am looking forward to getting to work.

Matthew Hodgson, CEO and Founder of Mosaic Smart Data, said: