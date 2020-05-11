Financial industry veteran Thomas Barkhuff joins CLS as Chief Information Officer

US provider of settlement services for fx market CLS, announced appointing Thomas Barkhuff as Chief Information Officer. Barkhuff will report to the Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bayle de Jessé, as well as serve as a member of the Executive Management Committee.

At his position as CEO, Barkhuff will oversee the company’s information security operations. His responsibilities will include ensuring the stability of the IT services, applications and infrastructure. Barkhuff will also support CLS’s efforts to continue bringing the FX market solutions that provide transparency, mitigate risk and enable business growth.