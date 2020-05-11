Financial industry veteran Thomas Barkhuff joins CLS as Chief Information Officer

US provider of settlement services for fx market CLS, announced appointing Thomas Barkhuff as Chief Information Officer. Barkhuff will report to the Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bayle de Jessé, as well as serve as a member of the Executive Management Committee.
At his position as CEO, Barkhuff will oversee the company’s information security operations. His responsibilities will include ensuring the stability of the IT services, applications and infrastructure. Barkhuff will also support CLS’s efforts to continue bringing the FX market solutions that provide transparency, mitigate risk and enable business growth.
Before joining CLS, Barkhuf served as a Chief Technology Officer of the Finance and Insurance Group at the IT and business consulting services firm CGI. There he was head of the global software engineering team and overseeing the company’s finance and insurance products. Barkhuf has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has held two Chief Information Officer positions at TD Bank Group, including Chief Information Officer for the US bank. He served as a Senior Technology Executive for Bank of America.
Marc Bayle de Jessé, Chief Executive Officer, CLS, commented:
Tom’s appointment is of critical importance to CLS. A robust technology platform has always been at the core of CLS, both for our settlement services and now CLSNet, the first global FX market enterprise application running on blockchain in production. Tom will oversee the continued implementation of CLS’s multi-year program to deliver a single platform supporting CLSSettlement, CLSNow and CLSClearedFX as well as the further development of CLSNet.
Thomas Barkhuff, Chief Information Officer, CLS, said:
As the FX market continues to undergo structural and regulatory change, technology plays a crucial role in the evolution of market infrastructures. CLS has successfully adopted existing and new technologies to bring innovative solutions to the FX industry in settlement, processing and data. In partnership with the Technology division, I look forward to further developing our infrastructure to support our clients and the market.