Exness appoints Greta Killyte as Head of Regional Marketing

Steffy Bogdanova
November 28, 2022 4:31 pm

Exness has announced strengthening its marketing team with the appointment of Greta Killyte as Head of Regional Marketing.

In her new role, Killyte will focus on building Exness’ regional marketing strategy and leading its execution on a global scale. Additionally, she also has an extensive background in marketing, spanning from media strategy, planning, and buying to product acquisition development.

Greta Killyte said:

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Regional Marketing at Exness, where I’ll be responsible for building Exness’ regional marketing strategy and leading its execution on a global scale. Exciting adventure ahead!

Killyte joining the multi-asset broker from Malta-based international iGaming company, PokerStars, where she worked for a little over 2 years.

Alfonso Cardalda, Exness CMO, commented

Greta’s experience in data-driven marketing decisions and geographical expansion will be fundamental for taking our regional marketing to the next level, thus contributing to our global growth plans. We are confident that her marketing experience and her analytical approach will be invaluable for our regional marketing initiatives and growth.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
