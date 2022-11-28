Exness appoints Greta Killyte as Head of Regional Marketing

Exness has announced strengthening its marketing team with the appointment of Greta Killyte as Head of Regional Marketing.
In her new role, Killyte will focus on building Exness’ regional marketing strategy and leading its execution on a global scale. Additionally, she also has an extensive background in marketing, spanning from media strategy, planning, and buying to product acquisition development.
Greta Killyte said:
I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Regional Marketing at Exness, where I’ll be responsible for building Exness’ regional marketing strategy and leading its execution on a global scale. Exciting adventure ahead!