Multi-asset broker Exness has released its financial results for October 2022, witnessing some decline from the previous two months.

In October, the Cyprus-based retail brokerage recorded $2.53 trillion in total trading volume. The numbers decreased by 7.9%, compared to September’s $2.75 trillion.

On yearly basis the broker’s total trading volumes have jumped 142.8% compared to October last year’s $1.04 trillion.