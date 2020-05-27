Exclusive interview: CFI’s Founder Hisham Mansour: “Business dynamics have completely changed”

LR: Hi Hisham Mansour, thank you for joining LeapRate today. You are CFI Financial Group’s Founder and CEO. Tell us more about the company and the people behind it.

Hisham: CFI Financial Group Holding is a world class provider of online trading services serving both private and institutional clients for over 22 years. We offer a multitude of asset classes, top notch support and a great trading journey. The group encompasses several regulated entities around the world and have won many awards with the latest being the “Best Online Financial Services Provider in the Middle East 2020” by the print and online new journal CFI.co (Capital Finance International).

CFI Financial Group is more than just a name with globally regulated entities. It’s a set of values, a vision and a team with limitless dedication and ambition. The success that allowed CFI to continue its operation for many years is a traditional recipe but with a twist. This twist is evident in our slogan: “Empower Yourself”. This is a term that applies to our team as well as our loyal clients. We want everyone to bring out the best in them when associated with CFI. Our team is not only conquering day to day challenges but also individual ones because it’s the kind of environment that encourages that. At the same time, our clients are partners and family. They receive the best support possible and are always engaged with the team by providing us with feedback, ideas and suggestions which in turn, we take very seriously and add to our operational pipeline. What our clients say is what we focus on so that we can provide the best trading experience possible.

LR: Speaking of awards, you mentioned your latest one under the name of “Best online financial trading services provider in the Middle East for 2020”. Can you tell us more about this recognition?

Hisham: When it comes to online trading, CFI has established itself as a household name across many countries and this is especially true in the GCC and Middle East. In these countries, trading or mentions of financial markets is synonymous with CFI. It’s years of superior services, transparency and authenticity which led to a highly loyal customer base.

Furthermore, our philosophies played a serious role in shaping CFI into the company it is today and continues to be the driving force behind our success. Our team is highly motivated, focused on keeping the operation running smoothly while also leading and supporting horizontally and vertically. They are family and treat each other in such a manner. It’s business as usual but with a positive aura surrounding the offices and the best part is, it’s a global phenomenon across all companies within the group.

The above is only a small part of the recipe we follow but enough to help us gain global recognition and receive multiple awards.

LR: How successful was 2019 for CFI – what has changed, what would you like to leave behind?

Hisham: 2019 was a great year for CFI. We on boarded experts across different divisions, improved our website and customer experience and intensified our operations in London and Dubai, among other things. With the trade war happening between the US and China, opportunities emerged during 2019, especially the second half, which drove traders towards looking into the price changes across different asset classes. 2020 saw further volatility with Covid-19 and with many people working from home, the industry emerged almost as a necessity for people to explore venues where they can attempt to control their financial future. The only thing we are leaving behind are the goals we reached in favor of upgrading to more challenging yet more rewarding ones.