CFH director Søren Bjerregaard moves to digital brokerage GCEX

Bjerregaard added:

LeapRate approached him for a comment, here's what he shared with us:

Happy to get the chance to join GCEX, using new technology to disrupt the standard broker models and develop a genuinely institutional crypto offering. My long-standing relationship with Lars (Lars Holst, both worked for CFH) plays a role in my decision. I trust him, he has big plans but also realises institutions won't change overnight. Hence, we offer the same FX as always but have converted crypto liquidity and custody into an easily “consumable” product (“Crypto in a box”). I think this is the best plan as digital assets will take some time to receive general adoption and to reach viable liquidity. It is a longer-term play. We can remain profitable with a more diversified offering and a proven model. While others could struggle until more digital asset products and tokens are adopted by institutions.

Our FX dominance is apparent in that part of our offering, but we provide Crypto trading via FIX and with the same architecture and technology as the FX side. Which will disrupt regular crypto exchanges and make it easy for existing “traditional” brokers to increase their offering.

After spending over 20 years in FX only, I think its important people are aware of the advances in blockchain and decentralised finance. Lifelong learning is incredibly important to me, so with one foot in the “old world” of finance, I am taking an exciting step into the new world!

The optimism in the digital space is contagious, and I am pleased to start my journey, but I have a lot to learn, and also a few things to teach too ;).