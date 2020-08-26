CFH director Søren Bjerregaard moves to digital brokerage GCEX

Søren Bjerregaard left CFH Clearing Limited after 11 years at his position and joins financial services firm GCEX.
Digital asset and currencies technology solution for institutional and professional clients GCEX announced welcoming Bjerregaard as its new sales director.
The company is headquartered in London and was established in 2018 to provide its clients with regulated and compliant exposure to the digital asset market. The company is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Søren Bjerregaard said on LinkedIn:
Søren Bjerregaard said on LinkedIn:
Bjerregaard added:
Life long learning is incredibly important to me, so with one foot in the “old world” of finance I am taking an exciting step into the new world!”
LeapRate approached him for a comment, here's what he shared with us:
Happy to get the chance to join GCEX, using new technology to disrupt the standard broker models and develop a genuinely institutional crypto offering. My long-standing relationship with Lars (Lars Holst, both worked for CFH) plays a role in my decision. I trust him, he has big plans but also realises institutions won't change overnight. Hence, we offer the same FX as always but have converted crypto liquidity and custody into an easily “consumable” product (“Crypto in a box”). I think this is the best plan as digital assets will take some time to receive general adoption and to reach viable liquidity. It is a longer-term play. We can remain profitable with a more diversified offering and a proven model. While others could struggle until more digital asset products and tokens are adopted by institutions.
Our FX dominance is apparent in that part of our offering, but we provide Crypto trading via FIX and with the same architecture and technology as the FX side. Which will disrupt regular crypto exchanges and make it easy for existing “traditional” brokers to increase their offering.
After spending over 20 years in FX only, I think its important people are aware of the advances in blockchain and decentralised finance. Lifelong learning is incredibly important to me, so with one foot in the “old world” of finance, I am taking an exciting step into the new world!
The optimism in the digital space is contagious, and I am pleased to start my journey, but I have a lot to learn, and also a few things to teach too ;).
When asked is he really leaving the FX industry behind him, he noted:
Am I really moving industry? After ten years, the Institutional world is finally taking notice of this technology and its potential uses. Beyond the hype, there is likely to be a lasting impact. We will be at the forefront serving clients interested in this new economy. But also in the meanwhile, I'll also still be selling FX so sorry to disappoint you.
Prior to joining GCEX, Bjerregaard was a director at CFH where he joined in July 2009. He spent 11 years at the liquidity provider as a director.
Between 2008 and 2009 Bjerregaard was senior FX trader at FX Portfolio Management. He also served as a managing director for 9 years at Saxo Bank in Denmark between 1999 and 2008.