Aquis Exchange names Glenn Collinson new Chair

Aquis Exchange PLC has revealed the appointment of Glenn Collinson as its new Chair. Collinson will succeed Niki Beattie on 1 January 2022 who steps down after nine years in this position.
In the search for Chair of the exchange services group, the company considered external as well as internal candidates. Collinson has been a member of the company’s Board since March 2019 and he transferred g to the Board of Aquis Stock Exchange Limited in March 2020. He then re-joined the Group’s Board on 17 September 2021 as an independent non-executive director.
Collinson’s career began at Racal and then continued in Motorola, Texas Instruments and Cambridge Consultants Ltd. before co-founding Cambridge Silicon Radio in 1998. There he was an executive director and grew the company from a concept to a $3 billion market capitalisation entity in 2006 (as CSR PLC). He then left CSR and since then he has held a number of non-executive directorships in UK and French companies – both public and private – that specialise in technology.
The Company has grown and diversified significantly since I started. Now is an opportune time to hand over to Glenn, with the business in great shape and well placed for the next stage of its development. I wish him and the company all the best.
Glenn Collinson said:
I am very excited to have the opportunity to succeed to the position of Chair of Aquis Exchange PLC. There is a very bright future ahead and I look forward to working with the Board to continue to lead the Company into the next successful stage of its journey.
Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis, added:
I am delighted that the Board has chosen Glenn Collinson as Niki’s successor. The last nine years have been a transformational period for Aquis Exchange and the Board, under the leadership of Niki, has helped to lay strong foundations for the future. With Glenn’s wealth of experience and his knowledge of the Group, with previous stints on both the Aquis Exchange and AQSE boards, I am confident that his energy, perspective and commitment will support Aquis Exchange to go from strength to strength.
