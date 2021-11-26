Aquis Exchange names Glenn Collinson new Chair

Aquis Exchange PLC has revealed the appointment of Glenn Collinson as its new Chair. Collinson will succeed Niki Beattie on 1 January 2022 who steps down after nine years in this position.

In the search for Chair of the exchange services group, the company considered external as well as internal candidates. Collinson has been a member of the company’s Board since March 2019 and he transferred g to the Board of Aquis Stock Exchange Limited in March 2020. He then re-joined the Group’s Board on 17 September 2021 as an independent non-executive director.

Collinson’s career began at Racal and then continued in Motorola, Texas Instruments and Cambridge Consultants Ltd. before co-founding Cambridge Silicon Radio in 1998. There he was an executive director and grew the company from a concept to a $3 billion market capitalisation entity in 2006 (as CSR PLC). He then left CSR and since then he has held a number of non-executive directorships in UK and French companies – both public and private – that specialise in technology.