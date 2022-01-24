Aquis CEO Alasdair Haynes appointed as Chair of TheCityUK’s new Business Council

The Business Council is supports and adds to TheCityUK Leadership Council, chaired by Sir Adrian Montague. TheCityUK Leadership Council connects the leaders of TheCityUK’s most senior members with ministers, regulators and stakeholders.

The Council will provide a forum to discuss important cross-sectoral issues. At the same time, it will also enable constructive engagement with government, MPs, regulators, and other key UK and international industry stakeholders.

TheCityUK Business Council will bring together the Chairs, Managing Partners and Chief Executives of approximately 35 high-growth companies from financial industry and related professional services sectors.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aquis Exchange PLC Alasdair Haynes has been appointed inaugural Chair of TheCityUK’s new Business Council, the exchange revealed today.

With total of four meetings a year, the Business Council’s first meeting will take place in spring.

Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, commented:

We are tremendously excited to have Alasdair leading our new Business Council. As someone with over 30 years’ industry experience, and obvious skills in launching successful start-ups, I know he will do a fantastic job guiding it through its foundational years and ensuring that TheCityUK can speak on behalf of every sort of company within the UK’s world-leading financial and related professional services ecosystem.

Alasdair Haynes, Chief Executive Officer, Aquis Exchange, said:

I am delighted to take on this role and look forward to working with the Business Council’s members to consider the challenges and opportunities we face as an industry in the years ahead. The UK’s financial and related professional services industry is a national asset, so it is vital to ensure the industry, government, and regulators work together to present a coherent and united vision for the industry at all levels. Doing so will allow the ecosystem collectively to operate as more than the sum of its many parts – and continue to deliver real benefits to the UK economy and society.

Alasdair Haynes

Alasdair Haynes founded the Aquis Exchange in 2012. Before then, he served as CEO of of Chi-X Europe and was worked on growing the business into a large equities trading platform and into profitability before its sale in late 2011.

Haynes also spent more than a decade as head of ITG’s international business, pioneering the introduction of electronic trading and crossing into the European and Asian marketplaces.

Haynes started career, which spans over 30 years, in the City with Morgan Grenfell and has held senior positions in various investment banks, including HSBC and UBS.

In November last year, Aquis Exchange revealed the appointment of Glenn Collinson as its new Chair and succor of Niki Beattie from 1 January 2022.