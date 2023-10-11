GMHBA announces appointment of Michael Sammels to its board

Sammels to its board of directors on Tuesday. The company said Sammels’s more than 35 years of experience in prominent senior executive financial and commercial roles backs this decision.

The newly-appointed GMBHA board member previously held the position of chief financial officer at both Medibank Private and Healthscope. In this role, Sammels gained extensive knowledge and experience in private health insurance and hospital landscapes.

The company believes his expertise in finance, accounting, capital developments, and mergers, among others, will greatly contribute to the sound operations and financial well-being of GMBHA. Claire Higgins, the GMBHA chairperson, commented:

As GMHBA continues to put member outcomes in the centre of our work, we are very pleased to have Michael join our board. He has a deep understanding of the private health insurance sector and the hospital and health sector. This, together with his style and the breadth of his experience is sure to be an asset.

This appointment follows the retirement of Brian Benger, a board member who stepped down at the annual general meeting held in September. Sammels expressed his excitement to join the GMBHA team and emphasised the company’s commitment to improve access to quality healthcare through apps and new products. He said: