Andrew Cockburn appointed TC ICAP’s Regional Sales Manager for Japan

Andrew joins TP ICAP from Informa Maritime Intelligence’s Japanese sales team. There, he helped banks, shipping and insurance companies meet the rigorous standards set by international trade and sanctioning bodies, updating their due diligence and compliance systems accordingly. Andrew also spent 8 years leading successful system upgrade projects, product migrations and commercial rollouts at Thomson Reuters (now known as Refinitiv), helping a vast array of clients along the way.

Japan is the third largest economy in the world and Andrew’s industry expertise, coupled with in-depth regional knowledge means that we can continue to excel as a key operator in Japan. Andrew’s appointment is also an important component of TP ICAP Data & Analytics strategy to diversify and broaden its client base in Japan and the region as a whole.

The Data & Analytics division of market infrastructure provider TP ICAP has recently announced its appointment of Andrew Cockburn as Regional Sales Manager for Japan. Cockburn has been based in Japan for 14 years and brings a comprehensive insight into the country’s Data & Analytics industry.

In his new role, Andrew will add value to Japan-based clients by efficiently rolling out new and existing solutions designed to tackle the everyday obstacles that often arise within modern-day commodity, financial and energy markets. Cockburn will support the company’s transition into new Risk Free Rates, and provide solutions and clearer trade transparency for clients to make smart valuations and carry out streamlined liquidity risk management. He will also share innovative insights using cross-asset analytics.

Andrew Cockburn, Regional Sales Manager for Japan for TP ICAP Data & Analytics, said:

I’m excited to join TP ICAP at an inflection point for the company as we transition to providing more value-added data solutions to support clients’ decision making and risk management. I hope to continue building on the important relationships with our clients in the largest market for us in APAC, and be a contributing factor in navigating the challenges of implementing new reporting and benchmarking requirements. I look forward to contributing to the future growth of the company.

Publishing its final results for 2020, TP ICAP revealed earlier this week acquisition costs of £11 million during an unprecedented year. In February, the interdealer broker announced the appointment of Andrew Polydor as Head of Global Markets. The newly created position has Polydor overseeing the Group’s Global Broking division in addition to his role as head of TP ICAP’s Energy & Commodities division which he has held for the past 12 years.