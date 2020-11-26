Alexander Höptner steps down as Chairman of the management board of Boerse Stuttgart

Boerse Stuttgart announced today that Alexander Höptner, Chairman of the management board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH and EUWAX AG, is leaving the Group at the end of the year at his own request to pursue new professional challenges.
The Boerse Stuttgart group has not yet made a decision about his succession in the two companies.
Alexander Höptner became a member of the management board of Boerse Stuttgart in January 2017. The next year, he was appointed Speaker of the management board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH and EUWAX AG and in 2019 he became chairman of both.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
At his position he was responsible for Primary Markets, Communication Policy and Digitisation.
Michael Völter, Chairman of the Management Board of Vereinigung Baden-Württembergische Wertpapierbörse e.V., owner of Boerse Stuttgart Group said:
Alexander Höptner has sharpened our strategic focus as an exchange for retail investors and made us a pioneer in the field of digital assets. Thanks to his contribution, Boerse Stuttgart Group is in an excellent position to take advantage of opportunities both in the traditional exchange business and in digital business fields.
We are very sorry that Mr. Höptner has decided to leave and would like to express our heartfelt thanks to him for his outstanding work over the past years. We wish Mr. Höptner all the best for the future.