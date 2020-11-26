Alexander Höptner steps down as Chairman of the management board of Boerse Stuttgart

Boerse Stuttgart announced today that Alexander Höptner, Chairman of the management board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH and EUWAX AG, is leaving the Group at the end of the year at his own request to pursue new professional challenges.

The Boerse Stuttgart group has not yet made a decision about his succession in the two companies.

Alexander Höptner became a member of the management board of Boerse Stuttgart in January 2017. The next year, he was appointed Speaker of the management board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH and EUWAX AG and in 2019 he became chairman of both.