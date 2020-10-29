Trading brokerage IronFX launches a trading school

IronFX has launched IronFX Trading School, an online trading educational page which will offer support to beginner, as well as professional traders.

The IronFX Trading School will deliver tools, educational articles and trading strategies to help traders achieve their trading goals. IronFX’s traders and investors will have access to a range of trading resources to sharpen their skills, optimise their trading strategies and become adept at identifying and seizing the right opportunities.

The trading school sets out to build the fundamentals of online trading and deliver exclusive insights for professional traders. The IronFX School includes pages on multiple aspects of trading, such as an “Economic Calendar,” “Trading News,” “Forex Strategy,” “What is Forex,” “Trading for Newbies,” “Trading for Professionals,” “Videos” and “Forex Trading Glossary.”