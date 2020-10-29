Trading brokerage IronFX launches a trading school

IronFX has launched IronFX Trading School, an online trading educational page which will offer support to beginner, as well as professional traders.
The IronFX Trading School will deliver tools, educational articles and trading strategies to help traders achieve their trading goals. IronFX’s traders and investors will have access to a range of trading resources to sharpen their skills, optimise their trading strategies and become adept at identifying and seizing the right opportunities.
The trading school sets out to build the fundamentals of online trading and deliver exclusive insights for professional traders. The IronFX School includes pages on multiple aspects of trading, such as an “Economic Calendar,” “Trading News,” “Forex Strategy,” “What is Forex,” “Trading for Newbies,” “Trading for Professionals,” “Videos” and “Forex Trading Glossary.”
Andreas Efstathiou, Senior Analyst at IronFX, commented:
Our team has worked really hard to launch the trading school as initially envisaged and we hope that our traders will make good use of the content. We wanted to create your go-to destination for all trading content so our analysts and expert financial strategists could reach a wider audience. For many traders, trading online is considered a demanding and complex endeavour. This is why we are committed to making each and every one of our traders' experience as comfortable and stress free as possible so they can try out different trading strategies and explore the markets in a way that is suitable to them.
IronFX's Trading School benefits traders with exclusive educational and trading materials, fast and easy access to trading insights, clear and concise content on all things Forex, informative videos, the latest financial news and tailored multilevel research for beginner and professional traders.
With the new trading school, IronFX strengthen its long-term commitment to quality research and education. The company has provided detailed market commentary for years by an accomplished global client coverage team. IronFX and its strategists have appeared on Bloomberg, BBC World, CNN, Sky News, Reuters, BNN and CNBC and featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, Investment Europe and numerous other publications.