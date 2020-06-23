LeapRate
IronFX creates virtual accelerator program to support FinTech ventures

Fintech June 23, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Cyprus-based Forex broker IronFX is working on a virtual accelerator program focused on FinTech ventures aimed at minimising the trading knowledge gap.

The virtual accelerator program will support FinTech enterprises providing training and knowledge solutions to forex traders. The program will be open to pre-seed, seed and round A startups worldwide, providing remote guidance and services to support ventures in development and go-to-market.

The program will include an incubator (designed for early-stage startups) and an accelerator (focused on more mature FinTech companies). The focus of it will be key growth issues including R&D, business development, marketing and sales. The program will connect founders with mentors and leading entrepreneurs. Ventures applying to the programs will be able to take part in a 3-month period with essential support and resources to establish their business and grow internationally. IronFX has reported it is already negotiating with the first five ventures and expects they will be completed soon. The program’s technology will be implemented in the company’s platforms as proof of concept.

IronFX office

The launch of the program is part of IronFX’s initiative to find and obtain innovative tech with significant market potential, including a soon-to-be-opened R&D centre in Mumbai. As part of the company’s strategy, it will first combine new solutions within its offering for beta testing. After that the same technologies will be used in the development of products for leading financial service providers worldwide. With the new accelerator, IronFX is encouraging entrepreneurs and innovators to create FinTech solutions that will help people worldwide improve their financial status in the following years.

Spyros Teocallis, Chief Customer Officer at IronFX said:

We tried to recognise the barriers people face when they want to start trading. People want to know exactly what is day trading before they start trading. We get that – people are trading their money here, and we want them to be as safe as possible. We know there is a forex trading stigma in society. IronFX is doing its best to prove it is not a scam and giving people as much information as possible to earn traders’ trust.

