IronFX creates virtual accelerator program to support FinTech ventures

Cyprus-based Forex broker IronFX is working on a virtual accelerator program focused on FinTech ventures aimed at minimising the trading knowledge gap.

The virtual accelerator program will support FinTech enterprises providing training and knowledge solutions to forex traders. The program will be open to pre-seed, seed and round A startups worldwide, providing remote guidance and services to support ventures in development and go-to-market.

The program will include an incubator (designed for early-stage startups) and an accelerator (focused on more mature FinTech companies). The focus of it will be key growth issues including R&D, business development, marketing and sales. The program will connect founders with mentors and leading entrepreneurs. Ventures applying to the programs will be able to take part in a 3-month period with essential support and resources to establish their business and grow internationally. IronFX has reported it is already negotiating with the first five ventures and expects they will be completed soon. The program’s technology will be implemented in the company’s platforms as proof of concept.