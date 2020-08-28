FX brokers to the rescue with 30% rise in Champions League football teams sponsorship amid pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic and the financial turmoil it caused, sponsorships have dramatically decreased for football teams but forex traders have cast a ray of hope.

For a first time in the last six year, the brand value of the top 50 football clubs has fallen to a shocking 3.7%

During the pandemic, the market also experienced a significant market volatility and as a result, an enormous rise in global trading volumes from March to June. In that time, several forex brokers have sponsored the Champions League Football teams.

Through its online trading brand ROinvesting, Royal Forex donated nearly €50,000 to AC Milan to combat the crisis. The FX broker is firm is now the official CFD partner of the Italian football club.

For a second year now, Real Madrid retains its position with brand value of €1,419 million in 2020. The football club maintains the 3-year sponsorship agreement with Exness.

CFD trading platform Plus500 expanded its exposure and brand visibility with shirt sponsorship deal with Atlanta B.C. The forex broker also signed the official jersey sponsorship deal with Young Boys FC. And earlier this month, Plus500 also became the main sponsor of Polish professional football club Legia Warsaw for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.