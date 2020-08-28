LeapRate
FX brokers to the rescue with 30% rise in Champions League football teams sponsorship amid pandemic

Brokers August 28, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


During the coronavirus pandemic and the financial turmoil it caused, sponsorships have dramatically decreased for football teams but forex traders have cast a ray of hope.

For a first time in the last six year, the brand value of the top 50 football clubs has fallen to a shocking 3.7%

During the pandemic, the market also experienced a significant market volatility and as a result, an enormous rise in global trading volumes from March to June. In that time, several forex brokers have sponsored the Champions League Football teams.

Through its online trading brand ROinvesting, Royal Forex donated nearly €50,000 to AC Milan to combat the crisis. The FX broker is firm is now the official CFD partner of the Italian football club.

For a second year now, Real Madrid retains its position with brand value of €1,419 million in 2020. The football club maintains the 3-year sponsorship agreement with Exness.

CFD trading platform Plus500 expanded its exposure and brand visibility with shirt sponsorship deal with Atlanta B.C. The forex broker also signed the official jersey sponsorship deal with Young Boys FC. And earlier this month, Plus500 also became the main sponsor of Polish professional football club Legia Warsaw for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

30% rise in football sponsorship from fx brokers amid pandemic
Cyprus-based Forex broker IronFX Global signed the shirt sponsorship contract with FC Barcelona. Global Forex broker FBS also recently signed the sponsorship with the team.

Tigerwit has extended its sponsorship with Liverpool FC after its historical performance in English Premier League Championship. EverFx also recently signed the sponsorship agreement with the Spanish football club Sevilla FC. Degiro logo appeared on the shirts of Borussia Monchengladbach’s team players during all matches in the UEFA championship in 2020.

IronFX reported a massive 300% rise in trading volumes driven from the market volatility during the coronavirus pandemic

Andreas Efstathiou, Senior Analyst at IronFX, commented:

Market volatility is directly affecting the steep rise we’re seeing. Also, in the shadow of a looming financial crisis, people are actively looking for new income channels. They have time to learn more about trading and may feel like global events present a unique opportunity to make a profit. Forex trading has also been done online for many years, making it one of the most natural courses of action for new and dormant traders looking for profitable avenues.

