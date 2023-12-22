CFI Launches AI Trading Assistant To Ease Trading for Its Clients

In a recent initiative, CFI unveiled Capitalise AI earlier this year, a cutting-edge tool in trading automation that leverages artificial intelligence. This tool enables traders to automate their strategies seamlessly, even without deep programming expertise. Building on this innovative stride, CFI has further expanded its technological offerings by launching an AI Trading Assistant, currently in its Beta phase and accessible through its specialised application.

With these advancements, CFI aims to transform the landscape of online trading by introducing new, innovative tools and approaches. These developments address traders’ most pressing challenges, including managing risk, controlling emotional decision-making, simplifying access to critical trading information, and enhancing automation in trading activities.

The AI Assistant is envisaged as a vital ally to traders, offering a wide array of services ranging from delivering up-to-the-minute market analysis to executing operational tasks such as withdrawals and adjustments in leverage.

CFI recognises the deluge of information that traders must navigate, particularly newcomers to online trading. It is committed to educating them on effectively leveraging the power of emerging. In a broader industry context, brokerage firms are increasingly prioritising the empowerment of their trading clientele through the integration of AI.

EToro, a prominent trading platform, has partnered with Deloitte Digital to integrate state-of-the-art AI solutions from Salesforce.AI technologies.

The collaboration is set to redefine customer service standards and streamline communication workflows in trading. Tools like Copilot, an intelligent conversational agent, are being deployed to expedite email communications for agents, thereby enhancing response times and service quality.

Furthermore, Einstein GPT from Salesforce, a generative AI for CRM, is being utilised to automate real-time chat responses, integrating with OpenAI models for more tailored emails and content.

This strategic move by eToro indicates a broader trend to stay ahead in technological innovation, aiming to decrease the time taken to complete tasks, increase agent productivity, and improve customer experience overall.