US Spot Gold Trading launched on Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Group – which specialises in providing custody of securities, forex, and commodities alongside automated trade execution – has recently launched US Spot Gold Trading. This is the Group’s next step in broadening its offerings of asset classes, and will allow US clients to trade in spot gold in quantities as little as just one ounce. The transaction will also be able to be executed from one single and integrated account, alongside additional asset classes.

Interactive Brokers also revealed that from 17th May, its US clients will also have the option of requesting a physical delivery settlement of both Silver and Gold futures from a personal account.

With Interactive Brokers adding spot gold to its already broad range of products, US clients will now gain direct access to the asset during a period when a number of experts are expecting inflation to rise. Gold is often used to hedge against inflation, commonly acting as a safe haven against macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.