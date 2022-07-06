Saxo witnesses FX demand recovery in June

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for June 2022. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider registered a monthly decline in most sections of the market.

Last month, the total trading volume came in at $398.8 million. This was a 5.4% decline from May’s $421.6million. On yearly basis, however, the trading volumes were more than 41% higher from June 2021.

The demand for Forex trading last month saw a marginal uptick compared to previous month. Forex numbers stood at $152.5 million, up by 2% compared to $149.6 million the previous month. Compared to the same period the previous year, the numbers strengthened by 44%.