Saxo Bank sees 40% MoM jump in FX volume in March

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for March 2023. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider registered an uptick across all asset classes last month, strengthening its positions after the drops in the last three months.
Last month’s total trading volume stood at $482.1 million. The number surged 34% from February’s $359.8 million. On yearly basis, the figure was 4.7% higher.
The platform saw forex trading volume of $155.6 billion in March, registering a 40.4% jump from previous month’s $110.8 billion and 2.2% rise from the same period in 2022.
The average daily volume (ADV) in forex instruments stood at $6.8 billion. The figure grew 23.6% on monthly basis and 3% on yearly.
The brokerage firm reported that demand in Equities also registered an uptick. The volume in March was $259.9 billion, strengthening by 25% compared to February. On yearly basis, the asset class rose 12.2%.
Fixed income instruments brought in $22.4 million, surging 180% compared to the previous month. The demand for commodities rose 34.3% on monthly basis at $44.2 million.
Meanwhile, the online trading and investment specialist reported .8% drop in profits to DKK 711 million, but a 7% rise in clients for 2022.
