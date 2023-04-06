Saxo Bank sees 40% MoM jump in FX volume in March

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for March 2023. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider registered an uptick across all asset classes last month, strengthening its positions after the drops in the last three months.

Last month’s total trading volume stood at $482.1 million. The number surged 34% from February’s $359.8 million. On yearly basis, the figure was 4.7% higher.

The platform saw forex trading volume of $155.6 billion in March, registering a 40.4% jump from previous month’s $110.8 billion and 2.2% rise from the same period in 2022.