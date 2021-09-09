Saxo Bank FX volumes fall 13.5% MoM in August

Saxo Bank has recently published its trading volumes for August 2021. The Denmark-based Group reported a drop in the total daily average and monthly volumes for last month.

FX daily average volume stood at $4.4 billion in August, representing a 13.7% fall compared to $5.1 billion in July. The FX monthly volume reached $96.8 billion last month, compared to $111.9 billion in July.

Equities also fell compared to last month to $ 126.8 billion from $155.4 billion in July. The daily average stood at $5.8 billion, compared to $7.1 billion in the previous month.