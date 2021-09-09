Saxo Bank FX volumes fall 13.5% MoM in August

Saxo Bank has recently published its trading volumes for August 2021. The Denmark-based Group reported a drop in the total daily average and monthly volumes for last month.
FX daily average volume stood at $4.4 billion in August, representing a 13.7% fall compared to $5.1 billion in July. The FX monthly volume reached $96.8 billion last month, compared to $111.9 billion in July.
Equities also fell compared to last month to $ 126.8 billion from $155.4 billion in July. The daily average stood at $5.8 billion, compared to $7.1 billion in the previous month.
Commodities saw a monthly volume of $35.3 billion, compared to $34.0 billion during the previous month. The daily average stood at $1.6 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in July.
Despite the other monthly dips, Fixed Income’s volume rose in August, reaching $7.3 billion, compared to $6.9 billion in July.
Saxo Bank recently released its financial results for the first half of 2021 with strong client growth. The Group record number of 790,000 active clients in H1 2021 and total clients’ assets reached DKK 595 billion. The firm onboarded 159,000 new trading clients.