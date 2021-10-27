Robinhood sees crypto activity decline in Q3 2021

Robinhood has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The commission-free broker saw 35% surge in revenue for the quarter, registering $365 million for that period, compared to $270 million last year.

However, the numbers were significantly down compared to the previous quarter when the company registered revenue of $565 million.

Transaction-based revenues were up 32% YoY to $267 million, compared with $202 million during the same period the previous year. Options trading led by bringing $164 million, a 29% increase from last year’s $127 million.

Crypto trading saw $51 million in the third quarter, which is a huge jump compared to last year’s $5 million. However, crypto activity, which was one of the key factors behind the revenue growth last quarter, declined compared to the second quarter of the year when it reached $233 million.