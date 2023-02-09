Robinhood Q4 2022 net loss falls to $166 million

Robinhood Markets, Inc has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.

The American broker’s total net revenue for the three months between October and December 2022 came in at $380 million, 5% up from the third quarter of the year.

Q4 2022 net loss was significantly decreased compared to the previous year’s $423 million and was lower compared to previous quarter at $175 million. The numbers for the final quarter of 2022 reached $166 million.