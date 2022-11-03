Robinhood sees total net revenue of $361 million in Q3

Robinhood Markets, Inc. has released its financial results for the third quarter of the year.

The American broker’s total net revenue for the three months between July and September 2022 came in at $361 million, almost the same as the same period last year. On quarterly basis, the US commission-free stock trading and investing app registered 14% uptick.

Transactions-based revenue on the platform fell 22% on yearly basis in Q3 to $208 million. However, compared to the second quarter of the year, the numbers improved by 3%.

Robinhood ended the quarter with $175 million net loss or $0.20 per diluted share. However, the net loss for the period was lower than second quarter of 2022 when the numbers were $295 million and significantly better than Q3 2021 when it reached $1.31 billion.