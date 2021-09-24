Robinhood moves quickly to double headcount of tech team

Robinhood has set out to double headcount on its engineering, compliance and regulatory teams in 2021. At the end of June, the online trading platform was only 30% of the way to meeting its engineering hiring target.

The California-based online brokerage has seen rapid growth before. In the first five years since it was founded in 2013, Robinhood grew slowly and from 2018 to 30 June 2021, before its IPO, its headcount went from 289 to 2,800.

The company’s new hires are mainly in technology with some in customer support. In the second quarter of 2021, technology and development spending accounted for Robinhood’s biggest expense with more than 30% of its cost.