Rangers enter official online trading partnership with fintech firm Fortrade

The Scottish professional football club Rangers has announced Fortrade as their new Official Online Trading Partner. The UK-based Fintech company will enter an initial 18-month partnership.

The Fortrade brand was visible to a global television audience on the LED boards for last weekend’s Old Firm match at Ibrox as part of a wide-ranging partnership that includes visibility at Ibrox and across Rangers digital platforms.

Established in 2013, Fortrade Ltd has grown rapidly as a provider of online trading solutions for individual and institutional clients in various international markets. Based in Chelsea, London, the company specialises in developing trading platforms.