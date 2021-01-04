Rangers enter official online trading partnership with fintech firm Fortrade

The Scottish professional football club Rangers has announced Fortrade as their new Official Online Trading Partner. The UK-based Fintech company will enter an initial 18-month partnership.
The Fortrade brand was visible to a global television audience on the LED boards for last weekend’s Old Firm match at Ibrox as part of a wide-ranging partnership that includes visibility at Ibrox and across Rangers digital platforms.
Established in 2013, Fortrade Ltd has grown rapidly as a provider of online trading solutions for individual and institutional clients in various international markets. Based in Chelsea, London, the company specialises in developing trading platforms.
Commercial and Marketing Director, James Bisgrove commented:
We’re excited to welcome Fortrade as the newest member of the Rangers Commercial Partner family and are delighted to have them on board for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, as well as our historic 150th Anniversary season in 2021/22.
Rangers’ support spans the entire globe which will provide worldwide exposure for Fortrade, who will benefit from a wide range of activations both at our iconic Ibrox Stadium and across the club’s enhanced digital platforms.
Fortrade is on a clear pathway to becoming the world’s leading provider of online trading and Rangers look forward to supporting Fortrade in reaching this goal through our innovative new partnership.
Chris Warburton, Chief Executive Officer of Fortrade, added:
We are honoured to be partnering with such an esteemed football club as Rangers FC, which has established a strong pedigree over its 148 year history. Rangers FC is a natural fit for us as Europe is our largest customer base, and we share with them a passion for striving for success whilst having an ethos of transparency and respect for our customers, fans, partners and employees. In addition, this partnership with one of the most successful clubs in Europe that plays in one of the most popular leagues in the world will help us in furthering our strategy of increasing our brand recognition and expanding our customer base globally.