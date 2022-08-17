Plus500 sees a 48% rise in revenue in H1 2022

Plus500 today posted its interim results for the first half of 2022. During the first six months of the year, the broker reported $511.4 million in revenues, registering a 48% increase compared to the first half of 2021.

The Israel-headquartered company also witnessed a rise in EBITDA. The numbers stood at $305.3 million in H1 2022, compared to the same period the previous year when it was $187.6 million.

H1 2022 EBITA margin reached 60% and basic earnings per share (EPS) was $2.46, 52% higher compared to $1.62 in H1 2021.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer, commented: