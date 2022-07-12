Plus500 reports Q2 revenue jump of 68% YoY, US trading platform to launch in H2

Plus500 has published its financial metrics for the second quarter of 2022. For the period between April and June, the broker recorded $240.5 million in revenue, making a 68% increase on yearly basis.

The EBITDA for Q2 2022 surged 118% to $143.7 million. The EBITDA margin came in at 60% compared to 46% in the second quarter of the previous year.

The Israel-headquartered company’s performance in the second quarter of the year is in line with the results with the first quarter when the revenue jumped 68% quarter-over-quarter and 33% compared to the previous year.

The numbers resulted in a $511.4 million revenue for the first half of the year, with 48% rise compared to H1 2021.

Customer activity

During the second quarter of 2022, the London-listed broker onboarded 23,535 new customers. This significantly lower than the 47,574 accounts added in the second quarter of the previous year. The numbers are also down compared to the previous quarter. Plus500 also reported 145,506 active traders on its platform, down from 209,465 last year.

Customer income for Q2 2022 stood at $151.8 million and for the H1 2022, it was $339.8 million.